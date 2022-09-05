Axis Bank unveils ‘Dil Se Open – Aapke Liye’ campaign

Axis Bank has rolled out its ‘Dil Se Open – Aapke Liye’ brand campaign with an aim to reaffirm and showcase the bank’s human value proposition to its customers. Created by Lowe, the campaign showcases five films inspired by real-life stories of the bank’s employees who have lived up to their Dil Se Open promise. As per the company, these stories are a genuine testament to the work ethos of Axis Bank’s employees, driven by the idea of doing something more meaningful every single day.

Axis Bank believes in creating and sustaining a culture of ‘Customer Obsession’ by keeping the customer at the very core of every conversation and decision. Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank, said “Our economy is a consumer led economy; things are happening faster than they ever have before. Therefore, one of the most critical qualities that an organisation needs to have is to be on top of the ever-evolving customer expectations, through the ability to listen to its customers deeply, proactively, consistently, and then more importantly to enable and empower them. Axis Bank is part of all customer interactions, product designs and process innovation journeys. Every customer voice is valuable, and Axis Bank has created mechanisms across channels to actively listen to them,” Anand added.

The campaign has a multi-channel approach focusing on reach, visibility, and impact, wherein TV will be the lead medium and digital will serve as the support medium. While the bank continues to strengthen its Dil Se Open identity in the urban markets, it has also actively taken its proposition into the heart of Bharat. Three out of five films are targeted towards the rural and semi-urban audience by focusing on products such as agri-loans (Krishi loans), small business banking and its extensive network of over 4,750 branches and more than 16,900 ATMs across the country. “In 2018, while speaking to our customers and our employees, we discovered that what really differentiates Axis Bank is its ‘customer centricity’. This unique value proposition inspired our national campaign in 2020 – Dil Se Open. Following up on the earlier campaign, we have come up with a refreshing thought where we answer the question ‘What value does being Dil Se Open bring to you (our customers)? – the campaign is part of a humble journey where we only aspire to strengthen and deepen our emotional connection with our customers, and build on the trust enjoyed by Axis Bank, in a distinctive manner,” Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank, stated.

Dil se open was always more than just a philosophy that Axis Bank promotes, Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, stated. “Its inspiration comes from the way the employees conduct themselves. From wholeheartedly looking into your tiniest requirement, to putting their hearts into helping you with what seems insurmountable,” he highlighted.

