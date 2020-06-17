Axis Bank launches #ReverseTheKhaata campaign urging everyone to support small businesses

The film has been launched across the brand’s social media platforms

At a time when small-scale vendors across the country have been facing serious impacts amid the closure imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, Axis Bank has launched a new campaign #ReverseTheKhata encouraging people to come forward and support those in need as the country gears up to reopen in phases. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and produced by LinProductions, the film has been launched across the brand’s social media platforms.

According to Asha Kharga, EVP and group CMO, Axis Bank, the concept came from a simple, uniquely Indian insight of khata that most of us have with local shops like the kiraanawala, the neighbourhood chaiwaala, the istriwala, to name a few. “These are long-standing relationships rooted in trust. As the country starts opening up, these small businesses will need all our support to get back on their feet. And hence the simple message was to appeal to the collective goodness in people by asking them to reverse the khata for these local shops,” she elaborated further.

The film opens up to showcase different moments on the relationship between consumers and small businesses. Through this, it highlights how its time for people to come forward and support these businesses as they have been severely affected due to lockdown. The sentiment of ‘Reverse the Khaata’ has really resonated with people, Prateek Bhardwaj CCO, Lowe Lintas said. “The idea, in fact, came from a group that doesn’t work directly on the brand. The team and the client loved it as it fits so well with the core Axis idea of Dil se Open,” he explained.

Part of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Lowe Lintas is a creative agency that lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients. The agency’s portfolio includes brands such as HUL, Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

