Axis Bank encourages people to switch to contactless transactions

The multi-film campaign is being promoted across online mediums

In order to encourage contactless transactions in the country amidst the call for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Axis Bank has rolled out a multi-film campaign showcasing ‘tap to pay’ feature to enable risk-free transactions. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the campaign highlights the benefits of contactless payments such as aster shopping experience, reducing time spent in checkout queues. The multi-film campaign is being promoted across online mediums.

According to Asha Kharga, EVP and group CMO, Axis Bank, post COVID, the company saw a big surge in contactless payments, which means the consumer prefers tapping her card rather than touching a POS terminal to swipe or insert her card. “The intent was to drive better awareness of this feature especially due to higher relevance. In these times where every step towards safety counts, we hope to drive adoption of contactless payments, both for consumers and merchants for their everyday transactions,” she stated further on the campaign.

The campaign by Lowe Lintas Mumbai comprises of a series of films shot in different setups showing how a simple idea of contactless payment can make a big difference and therefore is worthy of being applauded. “These films use the quick reaction emoji feature commonly seen when live streaming, to acknowledge the act of tapping to make payments. The intent of the film being to encourage people to switch from the conventional to the contactless. Because this simple switch can go on to save lives,”Amar Singh, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said.

Read Also: Nobel Hygiene launches new campaign ‘Azaadi Mubarak’

Read Also: PhonePe’s new campaign salutes the indomitable spirit of India

Read Also: Bacardi India’s Anmol Gill on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook