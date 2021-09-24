Axe Deodorant partners with World Cricket Championship 3 for gaming integration in India

WCC 3, the latest edition in the World Cricket Championship (WCC) franchise which has over 160 million downloads.

Implemented by GroupM ESP, World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3) has integrated Axe game in its game. This association brings alive dual benefits promised by the brand to gamers, who can upgrade two skills instead of one when they are faced with challenging situations on the field in-game. In line with the brand promise, WCC 3 players are being offered a dual benefit when they upgrade their skills in the game. Interestingly, the association comes at the time of resumption of IPL 2021 and spilling over to ICC World T20. While Axe Deodorant has been associated with gaming globally, this is the first in-game partnership that the brand has associated with in the country.

“Given the cricket season is upon us, I think this will provide fans with more excitement while they play the game. WCC always looks forward to providing its community with the best experience and we’re sure Axe Deodorant will only enhance it,” PR Rajendran, CEO and co-founder, Next Wave Multimedia, said.

For Shailendra Singh, general manager, deodorants, HUL the first love of most young guys in India is cricket. “The integration of Axe with WCC 3 brings together the first love with another major passion points – gaming. It is a great platform to bring alive AXE’s Dual action proposition with which it relaunched earlier this year,” he added.

The game has been infused with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, women's cricket, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and much more. The game recently also added a standalone esports lobby.

“In-game integration makes brand communication very focused, along with targeting the right consumers. With the newfound sense of consumer value in gaming, users will increasingly engage with content that delivers true value. Since gaming is a massive and readily engaging market with customers, it was a perfect synergy to bring together Axe and next wave multimedia for this initiative,” Vinit Karnik, head – sports, esports and entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said.

The game also offers multiple vernacular language commentaries apart from English by professional commentators. It offers Telugu commentary voiced by former Indian cricketer and current IPL commentator, Venkatapathy Raju. English bowler, columnist and BBC cricket commentator Isa Guha and Matthew Hayden comprise the English Commentary roster, while the ingame Hindi and Tamil versions are voiced by Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund respectively.

