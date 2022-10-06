AVOW appointed as the core agency partner by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has roped in app growth marketing company AVOW, as its official core agency for the entire regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South East Asia (SEA), and Latin America (LATAM). Through this representation, AVOW will undertake all media sales activities for Xiaomi’s Ad Platform (Mi Ads) and will interact as the main point of contact to manage a 360-degree execution of mobile ad campaigns on the platform – including media inventory buying, campaign set up, result measurement and campaign optimisation. Brands and agencies looking to leverage the Mi Ads platform will now gain access to exclusive ad formats and reach untapped users from Xiaomi’s diverse user base via AVOW’s international teams, who will offer managed campaigns as well as brand awareness activities, an official statement said.

“Our long-term partnership is built on trust and our aligned visions toward the contribution to the mobile advertising industry. This new challenge will strengthen our alliance, and allow us to offer unique opportunities for mobile marketers to access some of Xiaomi’s most extensive markets in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM,” Ashwin Shekhar, CEO and co-founder, AVOW, said.

As per the company, Mi Ads cover over 200 countries and regions, and is supported in 70 languages, and offers reach to over 280 million quality active users across the world. The platform provides a multi-faceted advertising portal through proprietary apps such as Mi Browser, Mi Music, Mi Themes, Mi Video, AppVault, and its official alternative app store GetApps.

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as marketers looking to promote apps are bound to rely upon third-party advertising sources with very little or no guarantee of fraud detection, booming costs, and user engagement, the official statement read. “Xiaomi’s OEM advertising placements allow app marketers to achieve incremental user growth from customers who are brand loyal to Xiaomi in these local markets,” it highlighted.

