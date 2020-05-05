AVON launches #IsolatedNotAlone campaign to support domestic violence survivors

AVON, along with Avon Foundation For Women, has announced USD $1 million in new grants to 50 frontline services and charity organisations across the world

With the rise in domestic violence cases during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in several countries across the world, AVON has launched a campaign #IsolatedNotAlone to support those affected by the violence. As part of the campaign, AVON will undertake several initiatives on its digital platforms and partner with non-profit organizations that work towards the rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of domestic abuse victims.

The campaign focuses on raising awareness on the issue, signposting where to go for help, how to identify and support those at risk, and calling on governments to support the provision of life-saving services. According to Swati Jain, marketing director, Avon, the company wants to assure every woman in India that she may be isolated but not alone during these unprecedented times. “With the #IsolatedNotAlone campaign, we firmly stand with women who are facing domestic violence during the lockdown and are making sure that we take the necessary measures to create awareness and support victims. We look forward to this collaboration with AVON Foundation For Women and our NGO partners and hope that, with their reach and our expertise, we can contribute to reducing cases of domestic violence in India,” she added.

In line with its campaign, AVON, along with Avon Foundation For Women, has announced USD $1 million in new grants to 50 frontline services and charity organisations across the world. “The funding will provide crucial support for over 250,000 at-risk women and children who are affected by rapidly rising domestic abuse rates. The grants will be shared across 37 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, India, Philippines, Germany and the UK,”the company said. In India, AVON has partnered with three NGOs – Shakti Shalini, Swayam and Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) to provide a total grant of USD $122,500 (approximately Rs.94 lakhs).

