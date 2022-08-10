Aviva India names Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as chairperson

Aviva India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as chairperson of Aviva Life Insurance Company India. She succeeds Mohit Burman, who served as the chairperson for over 14 years and will continue to be a non-executive director on the board. Venkataramagupta has been associated with Aviva India as an independent director since February 2018.

“I am delving into a new chapter in my journey at Aviva India as the chairperson, working closely with the board and the executive management team. I would also like to express my gratitude towards the board, and the shareholders for their consistent faith and support to me over the years. I look forward to guiding Aviva’s future growth, especially in today’s disruptive world,” Venkataramagupta, said.

Venkataramagupta is a global business leader with 25 years of professional experience. Currently, she is also serving as an independent director on the board of Schaeffler India Limited and Navi General Insurance Limited. She holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Karnataka, and masters degree in science, Computer science, and engineering from University of Connecticut, USA.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp, one of India’s oldest business houses, and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group with over 325 years of experience in the industry.

