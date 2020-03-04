Aviva India launches new campaign to highlight the importance of insurance

The new campaign narrates different aspirations and occasions from the life of an individual

With an attempt to promote the importance of insurance, Aviva Life Insurance recently launched its new brand campaign Hello Life, Hello Aviva. The campaign showcases different surprises, detours and challenges that come along the way in one’s life and inspires consumers to be prepared and welcome these wholeheartedly. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the campaign has been rolled out across social media platforms, along with traditional platforms such as OOH and radio.

The new campaign narrates different aspirations and occasions from the life of an individual, from family to retirement and unexpected changes that may not have been planned. With the campaign, Aviva Life Insurance further seeks to inspire individuals to make their dreams a reality, whether it is a child’s education or marriage, one’s own retirement or aged parents’ security, or even growing one’s own business.

Aviva India has always brought a fresh perspective towards life insurance, said Anjali Malhotra, chief customer, marketing, digital and IT Officer, Aviva Life Insurance. “We believe that the idea of life insurance must resonate with positivity and confidence to help customers face life and its surprises with good, sound financial plans. Hello, Life. Hello, Aviva is our endeavour to trigger this important, but oft ignored thought among millennials. This campaign will help them recognize the significance of starting their financial journey at whatever stage of life they may be at, as they say Hello to Life and to Aviva,” she further elaborated.

At 3.69%, the insurance penetration in India continues to be one of the lowest globally, according to the FY18 annual report by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This campaign is an endeavour to promote life insurance as an important financial plan by making customers understand the purpose of life insurance cover, claims Malhotra.

