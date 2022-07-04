Aviva India appoints Asit Rath as CEO and MD

Aviva India has appointed Asit Rath as chief executive officer and managing director. Rath will succeed Amit Malik who is leaving the business after 10 years. The appointment will come into effect on July 11. “Asit Rath has a proven track record in transforming and innovating businesses and will be well suited to lead Aviva India through the next phase of our transformation journey,” Randy Lianggara, regional CEO, Asia, said.

Currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance, Rath comes with 22 years of banking and insurance experience in India and Myanmar and has strong distribution experience with ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life in India. “I am joining Aviva at a point where the insurance industry, as well as our business in India, is all set to take the next stride forward. I look forward to working closely to chart a high growth path, unlocking the true potential of our team and the market,” Asit Rath stated.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group. Aviva International has been associated with India since 1834.

