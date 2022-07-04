scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
?>
Must Read
Pause slide

Aviva India appoints Asit Rath as CEO and MD

Asif Rath is currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance

Written by BrandWagon Online
The appointment will come into effect on July 11.
The appointment will come into effect on July 11.

Aviva India has appointed Asit Rath as chief executive officer and managing director. Rath will succeed Amit Malik who is leaving the business after 10 years. The appointment will come into effect on July 11. “Asit Rath has a proven track record in transforming and innovating businesses and will be well suited to lead Aviva India through the next phase of our transformation journey,” Randy Lianggara, regional CEO, Asia, said.

Currently the CEO of Prudential Myanmar Life Insurance, Rath comes with 22 years of banking and insurance experience in India and Myanmar and has strong distribution experience with ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life in India. “I am joining Aviva at a point where the insurance industry, as well as our business in India, is all set to take the next stride forward. I look forward to working closely to chart a high growth path, unlocking the true potential of our team and the market,” Asit Rath stated.

Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group. Aviva International has been associated with India since 1834.

Also Read

Read Also: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches #PlankToThank initiative

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Brandwagon