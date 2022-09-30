Avinash Pandey named president of India Chapter IAA

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network was elected president for the 2022-23 at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA). Meanwhile, Abhishek Karnani, director, Free Press Journal Group, was elected as vice president, Nandini Dias, media veteran, honorary secretary and Jaideep Gandhi, chairman, Another Idea, as honorary treasurer. The immediate past president is Megha Tata.

The members elected to the managing committee were Srinivasan K Swamy (chairman and managing director, R K Swamy Pvt Ltd), Shreyams Kumar (managing director, Mathrubhumi Group), Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM), Anant Goenka (executive director, The Indian Express Group) and Janak Sarda (managing director, Deshdoot Media Group).

The members co-opted at the first managing committee meeting were Nina Elavia Jaipuria (head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18), Neeraj Roy, (founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment), Pradeep Dwivedi (group CEO, Eros Media World PLC), Kranti Gada (president – New Business Opportunities Shemaroo Entertainment) and I.Venkat (director, Eenadu Group)

The invitees to the managing committee include Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd., Neena Dasgupta, CEO and director, Zirca Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rana Barua, chief executive officer, Havas Group India, Partha Sinha, president, The Times of India Group, Bhaskar Das, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, founder and president, The Horologists, Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd., Alok Jalan, managing director, Laqshya Media Group, Rahul Johri, president, business South Asia, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media Ltd, Kevin Vaz, head, Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, Kunal Lalani, managing director, Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd, Ashok Venkatramani, founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd, Rani Reddy, director, Indira Television Ltd., Monica Nayyar Patnaik, managing director, Sambad Group.

The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Also Read: Meesho’s order value soars 68% during festive sale

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook