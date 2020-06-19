Average ad volumes/day on GEC rose 74% in week 24: TAM AdEx

Ad volumes on GEC channels grew steadily from week 19 with a minor drop in week 23.

News genre’s average ad volumes per day rose 40% in June 2020 as opposed to April 2020 as the genre accounts for the highest share of television ad volumes with 35% during April – June 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The data also revealed that general entertainment channels (GECs) which accounted for 24% of the total ad volumes, witnessed the highest growth in average ad volumes per day in June 2020 at 74% when compared to April 2020. Meanwhile, movies genre which accounted for 23% share of the total ad volumes, saw 52% growth in average ad volumes per day during the same period.

Ad volumes on GEC channels grew steadily from week 19 with a minor drop in week 23. Witnessing a 26% rise in ad volumes, week 24 emerges as the week which recorded the highest number of ad volumes at 1,858 during April – June 2020. Interestingly, while ad volumes in week 24 is more than week 14 (March 29 – April 4, 2020), the number of categories, brands and advertisers are still less in week 24 as opposed to week 14. On GEC number of categories dipped 10% in week 24 with 218 categories as opposed to 243 categories in week 14. Similarly, number of advertisers and brands dipped by 22% in week 24.

With the fear of covid at top of everyone’s mind, toilet soap emerged as the most advertised category with 13% share of ad volume on GEC. Following this, ecom-media/entertainment/social media emerged as the second most advertised category with 9% share of ad volumes. Milk beverages claimed the third spot with 8% share of ad volumes while toothpaste and washing powder/liquid category claimed the fourth and the fifth position with 6% share, each.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 30% ad volume share between April- June, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 7% share of ad volumes. Brooke Bond Lipton India and Wipro claimed the third and fourth position with 6% and 4% share, respectively. Trailing behind was Colgate Palmolive at the fifth position with 3% share of ad volumes. During April-June 2020, GEC witnessed over 290 advertisers exclusively advertising on GEC channels including My Vishwa Technologies, Docubay Media, Timelesstoday, among others.

Ad volumes on news channels grew steadily from week 19. Witnessing a 47% rise in ad volumes when compared to week 14, week 24 emerges as the week which recorded the highest number of ad volumes at 2,127 during April – June 2020. While ad volumes in week 24 is more than week 14 (March 29 – April 4, 2020), the number of categories, brands and advertisers are still less in week 24 as opposed to week 14. On news channels, number of categories dipped 6.2% in week 24 with 256 categories as opposed to 273 categories in week 14. Similarly, number of advertisers and brands dipped by 12.6% and 4.9%, respectively, in week 24.

Toilet soap category claimed the numero uno position as it emerged as the most advertised category with 5% share of ad volume on the Hindi news genre. Following this, ecom-media/entertainment/social media, spices and ecom-financial services claimed the second, third and fourth position with 4% share of ad volumes, each.

On Hindi news genre, Amul’s parent company GCMMF and Piccadily Agro Industries emerged as the top spenders with 5% ad volume share, each, between April- June, 2020. Policybazaar Insurance Brokers claimed the third spot with 4% ad volumes share while SBS Biotech and Hindustan Unilever claimed the fourth and the fifth position with 3% share of ad volumes, each. During April-June 2020, news genre witnessed over 1450 advertisers exclusively advertising on news channels including Butterfly Ayurveda, Rahul Foundation, NIMS University, among others.

As for movies genre, ad volumes on movies channels grew steadily from week 19. Despite witnessing a slight dip in week 23, movies genre recorded 42% growth in ad volumes in week 24 when compared to week 14, registering highest number of ad volumes at 1,604 during April – June 2020. While ad volumes in week 24 is more than week 14, the number of categories, brands and advertisers are still less in week 24 as opposed to week 14. On movie channels, number of categories dipped 7.1% in week 24 with 157 categories as opposed to 169 categories in week 14. Similarly, number of advertisers and brands dipped by 4.4% and 6.5%, respectively, in week 24.

Toilet soap and ecom-media/entertainment/social media category emerged as the most advertised category on Hindi movie channels position with 12% share of ad volume, each. Following this,washing powder/liquids, shampoo and toothpaste claimed the third, fourth and the fifth position with 6% share of ad volumes, each.

As for advertisers on Hindi movie genre, Hindustan Unilever led the chats with 27% ad volume share, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 13% share of ad volume between April- June, 2020. Brook Bond Lipton India claimed the third spot with 5% ad volumes share while Indya Interactive Services claimed the fourth position with 4% share of ad volumes. Trailing behind at the fifth position stood ITC Ltd with 3% share. During April-June 2020, movies genre witnessed over 30 advertisers exclusively advertising on movie channels including Surya Food and Agro, Regent Clothings, Indian Oil Adani Gas, among others.

