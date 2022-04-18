Average ad volume per channel saw a 3% rise during IPL 15 over IPL 14 for first 22 matches: TAM Report

On comparing the 22 matches during each Indian Premier League season, the average ad volume per channel saw a 3% rise during IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to the latest data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. While looking at 22 matches of IPL 15, the number of categories and advertisers grew by 9% and 5%, while brands decreased by 1% in the last 11 matches in comparison to the first 11 matches.

The top five categories’ list had four categories from the e-commerce sector (including gaming, education, wallets, and online shopping) with 33% share of ad volumes in IPL 15 during the first 22 matches. The top five categories together had 40% share of ad volumes in IPL 15 compared to 33% share in IPL 14. Additionally, four out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and IPL 15 (including e-com gaming, e-com wallet, e-com education and pan masala). Meanwhile, the top five advertisers contributed 22% share of ad volumes during the 22 matches of IPL 15. Sporta Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. Sporta Technologies was followed by Vini product, K P Pan Foods, Dreamplug Technologies, and Tata digital in IPL 15.

As per the report, the total number of brands that advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels was 103 during the first 22 matches of IPL 15. Interestingly, Dream11 was on top among the common brands, followed by Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, Cred, Tataneu app and Spotify app. Meanwhile, Century Ply was the top exclusive brand on Hindi+English sports channels, whereas 7up topped the exclusive brands on regional channels.

