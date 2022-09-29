Avas Living ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Avās Living has brought onboard cricketer Virat Kohli as brand ambassador. As part of the partnership, Kohli will work closely with the team at Avas to build his bespoke dream home, which will be a combination of technology, luxury and sustainability. It is to be noted that Avas Living is home to several high net worth individuals.

For Aditya Kilachnad, founder, Avas Living, the aim was to build a community for like-minded people who believed in holistic wellness and health and were looking at a certain level of luxury while pursuing their wellness journey. “I’ve spent a lot of my childhood in Alibaugh. I realised the one thing I missed there was a sense of community. When we conceptualised Avas Wellness Living, we decided that there would be no better place than Alibaugh to build India’s first wellness community,” he added.

Avās Living claims to have a diverse clientele of many high net worth individuals including actor Ram Kapoor and Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry and has investors like the CEO of Serum Institute, Adar Poonawalla.

According to Virat Kohli, the past few years have taught everybody the importance of community living while still maintaining anonymity. “My vision for a second home is one where I am surrounded by a community of like-minded individuals with interests similar to mine. As much as I appreciate a gym, I would want to invest where my mental, emotional as well as physical well-being can be looked after. Being part of a community while maintaining an individualistic life is the ideal balance that I have discovered with Avas Living. It is the perfect combination of luxury living and everything I have been looking for with a wellness centre within walking distance from my home. Alibaugh being in such close proximity to Mumbai and my work engagements, the location of the property was what sealed the deal for me,” he highlighted.

Avās Living claims to encompass a state of the art wellness center and spa and a community of villas situated in the untouched and tranquil hamlet of Awas in Alibaugh, Maharashtra. Avās Living is an amalgamation of two concepts – luxury living and holistic wellness.

