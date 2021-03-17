Auto advertisements registered 24% decline on TV in 2020: TAM AdEx

Digital, on the other hand, saw KIA Motors Corporation securing the numero uno position with 10% share of the ad volume.

Auto sector registered a fall in advertising in 2020 due to worldwide spread of coronavirus which brought about lockdown from April till June, disrupting the sales of the auto industry. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, digital recorded the highest decline in advertisements from the auto sector, posting 41% drop in ad volume, followed by print which registered 26% drop in ad space/publication. Radio and television recorded 23% and 24% decline, respectively.

Among the Auto sector, TVS Motor Company emerged as the top advertiser on television with 11% share of the sector ad volume, meanwhile Maruti Suzuki India topped the charts in print and radio with 14% and 30% share, respectively during the year. Digital, on the other hand, saw KIA Motors Corporation securing the numero uno position with 10% share of the ad volume.

On TV, news genre emerged as the preferred genre for auto sector’s advertising as it accounted for 53% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was the movie genre with 187% share and general entertainment channels (GEC) with 12% share. Music and sports trailed behind at 6% and 4% share, respectively. The top 2 channel genres on TV together accounted for 75% share of ad volumes for the auto sector in 2020. Prime Time had the highest advertising of auto brands with 41% share of ad volumes on TV with 20-40 seconds ad size being preferred by 71% advertisers.

In print, Hindi newspapers accounted for 44% share of auto sector advertisements, followed by English newspapers at 14%. Marathi newspapers claimed the third position with 9% share while Telugu and Tamil newspapers trailed behind with 8% and 6% share, respectively. The top five publication languages together added more than 81% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre General Interest had 98.1% share of ad space in print, while Business/Finance/Economy accounted for 1.6%.

Interestingly, Gujarat topped all the states with 18% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during 2020, followed by Maharashtra with 17% share. Similar to television, radio saw evening time-bands as the most preferred time for sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 41% share.

Interestingly, ad network transaction method captured 44% share of auto ad insertions on digital. Following this was programmatic at 19% share with Programmatic/Ad Network accounting for 16% share.

