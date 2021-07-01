Aurelia ropes in Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador

The association aims to communicate the brand ethos of Aurelia

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, the apparel company for women, has signed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the face for its ethnic-wear brand Aurelia. The actress will collaborate with the Indian ethnic wear brand to promote the range.

Aurelia has always promoted effortless style – encouraging women to choose their own representation of beautiful, Anant Kumar Daga, managing director, TCNS Clothing said. “Associating with Alia Bhatt was a strategic decision to communicate the same ethos. Alia is a youth icon who loves her effortless style. The brand’s youthful image appeals to young and modern women who do not believe in superficial barriers and Alia is someone who portrays the same through her onscreen as well as off-screen presence seamlessly,” he added further on the collaboration.

“The brand, while staying in the realm of tradition, is re-defining ethnic wear, and I look forward to our association,” Bhatt stated on her association with the brand.

TCNS is a women’s branded apparel company. The company designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of women’s branded apparel across multiple brands. Its product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including everyday wear, casual wear, work-wear and occasion wear. It sells its products across India and through multiple distribution channels. As of March 31, 2021, it sold its products through 550 plus exclusive brand outlets, over 2000 large format store outlets and 1000 plus multi-brand outlets. It also sells its products through exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In addition, it sells its products through its website and online retailers.

