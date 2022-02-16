Aurelia rolls out first digital campaign featuring Alia Bhatt

Aurelia recently roped in Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador

Ethnic wear brand Aurelia has launched its first ever digital campaign ‘Be Compliment Ready’, featuring Alia Bhatt. The campaign consists of a series of digital films emphasising the beauty of effortless styling. With this campaign, the brand wants to inspire consumers to feel compliment-ready in any situation. It also highlights Bhatt’s favourites from the Spring-summer collection.



“Be compliment ready aims to inspire women to be effortlessly themselves. It is about feeling confident and beautiful in your skin at all times. The campaign brings about this emotion seamlessly. Alia’s contagious personality and Aurelia’s elegance rolled into one gives the viewer a sense of vibrancy, fun and delight,” Anant Daga, managing director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., said.



Each film has a short story that’s conveyed only through Bhatt’s expressions. With the flurry of compliments in unexpected situations, the brand wants to let the wearer know that with Aurelia they are bound to get compliments.



Aurelia, the brand by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., recently roped in Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador. The brand is available both online and offline. It claims to have more than 220 exclusive brand outlets and a presence in over 1,000 large format stores across 150 cities in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Mauritius. The brand is also available online through its own brand site as well as e-commerce platforms such as portals Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart.



“I love the simplicity with which Aurelia shows that one doesn’t have to try hard to look beautiful. With Aurelia, you feel confident that you are looking good, and this campaign shows that in a very endearing way. ‘Be compliment ready’ is Aurelia’s way of asking girls to be confident and I am proud to be associated with the same,” Bhatt said.

