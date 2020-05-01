Audi India’s Balbir Singh Dhillon on life beyond work

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India

The Job

The luxury car industry in particular is dynamic in nature with constant progress in technology and innovation. It is fulfilling to anticipate customer needs and delight them with our best products and services — something that money can buy! We create unique experiences for customers and that is what I love the most. The one thing I would like to change, if I had it my way, is the high taxation on luxury cars.

The Weekdays

My days begin quite early. I spend time working out in the morning or meditating; this helps me clear my head and prepare for the long work hours ahead. My work days are a mix of face-to-face meetings in the office, Skype calls with the headquarters and team catch-ups. In addition, it involves strategising and analysis of the brand and the industry. So far, my six months as head of Audi India has required me to spend a lot more time indulging in operations and engaging with dealer partners and other stakeholders.

What keeps me going is the passion and love people have for Audi in India and globally. It constantly reminds me of what I’m working towards — satisfying the customer, who is at the core of our business.

Whenever I find myself with a little time at hand, I listen to audio books and some soothing music.

The Weekend

When not working, I usually spend time with my wife and daughters. An ideal weekend would involve breakfast with my wife, followed by some quiet reading time, lunch and an evening out with the kids. I also take time out to go to the gym on weekends.

The Toys

I am not very choosy about my gadgets; However, I definitely cannot do without my work and personal iPhone. Once a while, I love watching action movies at home on my Bose surround system.

The Logos

When it comes to phones it is Apple, and Bose for my surround system. I love good shoes and belts, mostly of Italian make. When it comes to clothes, I prefer certain colour combinations; hence opt for made-to-order suits. I choose what catches my eye and what makes me feel comfortable.

