AU Small Finance Bank rolls out a digital campaign for its LIT credit card

AU Small Finance Bank recently launched Live It Today (LIT) credit card to empower the young, digital-savvy cardholders by providing them the ‘Power of Choices.’ For the same, the company has rolled out a new digital campaign highlighting the benefits of LIT credit card. Launched over YouTube, the digital only campaign of LIT credit card includes three 15 second films.

Technology and a customer-targeted approach have always helped us bring about the disruption that addresses every aspect of our customer’s ever-evolving needs, Uttam Tibrewal, executive director, AU Small Finance Bank, said. “Over the years, we learned that the fast-paced advancement in technology and accelerated use of the internet has changed what today’s digital-savvy customers want – more control and pay on the go. As we built a product for this new-age customer segment, we consciously chose digital platforms and a snackable format for marketing. The digital campaign for LIT credit card is a performance-driven marketing campaign focusing on lead generation. To capture the product proposition most effectively, the overall marketing campaign effectively captures the theme of One credit card. Many possibilities. All in your control,” he added.

As per the company, LIT allows cardholders to customise their bouquet of credit card features as per their ever-changing lifestyle requirements instead of predefined features. It is a customisable credit card that enables users to choose benefits and build their card as per their wish – giving the users access to everything they want, till they want it.

The three films use humorous analogies to demonstrate selecting benefits as per an individual’s lifestyle, choosing a pricing as per individual’s need and the convenience of switching on/off benefits as and when one wishes. The crisp communication would help capture the attention of the social media savvy audience that is used to having customised solutions, the company said.

