Atomberg launches #WhyNot campaign with a new brand identity

Consumer durables startup Atomberg Technologies has launched its first brand campaign with a new brand identity ‘#WhyNot’. The startup has introduced a new logo to reposition itself as a hustler in unlocking new possibilities with its product innovations. The campaign ‘#WhyNot’ highlights customer benefits of Atomberg fans, electricity-saving benefits, and customer convenience. The campaign is an extension of the brand tagline “Why Not”.

The new campaign is live on all digital platforms and Atomberg’s official website. In fact, the new logo has already begun appearing on product packages. The new logo reflects the brand’s promise and its two-fold objective, the company said. The visual of the letter “A” in Atomberg, which is also an open lock, symbolizes the brand’s ability to unlock solutions to real problems faced by the consumers, and secondly the brand tagline “why not”, challenges the status quo.

With the launch of the new logo and campaign just in time with the festive season that will help us reach more customers as Diwali is a major purchase occasion for fans, Arindam Paul, founding member and head of marketing at Atomberg said. “The company witnessed tremendous growth in the last quarter and is hopeful to see continued growth in the coming quarter,” he added.

As per the company, it has seen 2x growth in the month on month revenue for July and August compared to the same results in 2019. The annual revenue run rate is doubled. Last financial year, the company sold close to 5 lakh units in the Indian market and currently has an annual revenue run rate of 100 crores. Further, it has expanded its offline presence to more than 100 cities including all tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

