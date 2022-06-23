Ather Energy partners with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 as associate sponsor

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy, has collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), as an associate sponsor for the Orange cap and Purple cap. Both entities have signed a deal for TNPL 2022, the sixth edition of the India’s regional cricket league.

“We have Ather Energy on board as the Orange and Purple cap partner for the 2022 edition of the TNPL, taking our league to the next level. They are leaders in the electric two-wheeler segment and we intend to jointly offer our fans a journey to remember,” R S Ramasaamy, secretary, TNCA, said.

Instituted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in 2016, TNPL is a regional cricket league in the country. As per the company, this association will provide Ather Energy with an avenue to increase familiarity in Tamil Nadu, its fourth largest market today.

As the biggest regional cricket league, TNPL has built a reputation for quality cricket and high-stakes entertainment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said. “The partnership provides us with an opportunity to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the state, as we expand our footprint in the coming months. Cricket is followed by people across age and gender and gives us the advantage to educate the larger audience about the benefits associated with electric vehicles (EVs) and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country,” Phokela added.

Earlier this year, Ather Energy entered into a multi-year partnership with IPL champions, Gujarat Titans as their principal sponsors. The strategic partnership which started from the recently concluded IPL season saw the Ather Energy brand on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.

Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni, Tarun Mehta, and Swapnil Jain. It is backed by the founders of Flipkart -Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal- Hero Motocorp and Tiger Global.

