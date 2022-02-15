Ather Energy partners with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

The multi-year deal aims at strengthening engagement with consumers across the country

Ather Energy has entered into a multi-year partnership with the newly formed Indian Premier League (IPL) Ahmedabad franchise – Gujarat Titans, as their principal partner. The strategic partnership starting from this season will see the Ather Energy brand on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.

“Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments. Ather is rapidly expanding across the country, with a presence in 24 cities and expected to be across more than 100 cities over the next 12 months. The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint. But beyond just reach numbers, the IPL has the unique advantage of being a sporting event whose appeal cuts across age and gender boundaries, engaging the entire household. This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country,” Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said.

Founded in 2013 by a couple of young IIT Madras alumni, Tarun Mehta, and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in India. To cater to the growing demand, Ather Energy is expanding its retail presence across the country. Currently, the company has 30 experience centres (retail outlets) across India, and by March 2023, it plans to open 150 experience centres in 100 cities.

Ather Energy is challenging established automakers in the highly competitive automotive sector. This resonates well with the Gujarat Titans, a young team looking to challenge the established teams in the IPL. Through this strategic partnership with Gujarat Titans, Ather Energy aims to build a strong fan following across the country and accelerate the faster adoption of smart and intelligent EV scooters across the country. “We are delighted to join hands with Ather Energy, a young and flourishing company that has been leading the way in the EV sector in India. The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league. We hope to work together with great synergy to achieve our goals,” Colonel Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer, Gujarat Titans, highlighted.

As one of the two newest teams to join the league, Gujarat Titans has been actively building the squad, coaching and management team. Hardik Pandya has been appointed as team captain, with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill also selected as squad members. In the recently concluded IPL auction, the Gujarat Titans team have roped in leading cricketers such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Vijay Shankar. The cricket team management will be led by Vikram Solanki, who will hold the position of director of cricket, with Ashish Nehra as the head coach.’

Read Also: SustainKart acquires homecare brand FromVedas

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook