Ather Energy names Pranesh Urs as vice president, marketing

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has announced the appointment of Pranesh Urs as vice president, marketing, to strengthen its leadership team. According to the company, Urs will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community.

We welcome Pranesh Urs to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of the company’s growth, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said. “While we continue building on the brand foundation that we’ve set, Urs’s fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be valuable in bringing our brand vision to life,” he added.

Urs has had over two decades of work experience handling marketing and digital media strategy for brands in the IT/consumer electronics space. Prior to his current role, Urs was the director of marketing at Samsung India where he led the marketing for the smartphone division. Additionally, he has led marketing for consumer laptops and desktops at HP Inc. His experience includes work and expertise in brand management, digital strategy, direct marketing, digital marketing, social media marketing, integrated marketing, and e-commerce, the company highlighted.

Also Read FIFA World Cup 2022 marks approximately 80% of waste as recycled

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook