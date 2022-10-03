Ather Energy joins Kerala Blasters FC as their digital partner

Ather Energy has partnered with Kerala Blaster Football Club (KBFC) as their digital partner of the team. This will be Ather Energy’s third consecutive year of partnership with the finalists from last season.

The trajectory of KBFC in this tournament parallels Ather Energy’s own EV business, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said. “KBFC has established itself as one of the country’s most enthusiastic clubs and a finalist in the 2021 season. Similarly, Ather has developed strong salience in Kerala over the last year, becoming the market’s biggest EV player. Our association with KBFC has helped us to drive awareness and familiarity for our brand in Kerala and also across the country, as we continue to expand our footprint. We are hopeful that with this partnership we will be able to showcase our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country,” he added.

Kerala is one of the first markets in India to adopt EVs and has the highest scooter penetration in India. The acceptance of EVs continues to be an all time high. With experience centers across nine major locations (Kochi, Calicut, Trivandrum, Kannur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam, Malappuram and Tirur) and 5,000 vehicles on road, Ather is the leading electric vehicle brand in Kerala now. The company has also installed over 45 fast-charging points – Ather Grid across Kerala, speeding up the EV infrastructure. By the end of the year, Ather Energy plans to expand its presence in Kerala to more cities. The number of test ride requests for the gen3 of Ather 450 times has risen exponentially across the state in recent months. This association will increase the brand awareness in Kerala as well as among the football followers across the country.

“Ather has been at the forefront of India’s transition to electric vehicles, and the club looks forward to helping this transformation continue and drive awareness about sustainable development,” Nikhil Bhardwaj, director, Kerala Blasters FC, highlighted.

This partnership was enabled and supported by RISE Worldwide, a Reliance initiative.

