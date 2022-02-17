ATechnos Group names Sunil Batta as chief business officer for international businesses

In his new role, Batta will be responsible for creating new business opportunities overseas and continuing strong relationships

ATechnos Group on Thursday announced it has appointed Sunil Batta as chief business officer for international businesses. In his new role, Batta will be responsible for creating new business opportunities overseas and continuing strong relationships with existing international clients. “Batta will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assisting ATechnos with its next growth phase as the company seeks to expand into international markets. His expertise will help in opening a new chapter in the international market and build trust among the clients,” Apurv Modi, managing director, ATechnos Group, said.



Batta comes with over two decades of experience in product designing and promotion, VAS product management, marketing, new product promotions and business development. He held leadership positions at various telecom giants such as Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications Ltd and Globacom Nigeria.



At ATechnos Group, his core responsibilities will be creating expansion opportunities, bringing in new business from respective verticals, increasing product base and penetration in the existing accounts, executing strategic assignments on revenue maximisation, cost efficiency and product innovations, leading enhanced engagement with customers for multiple services and product sales, the company said.



“This is exciting as well as a challenging role and it pushes me to put in all my expertise to achieve new milestones. I am honoured to be a part of a highly talented team, and I hope that my contribution will help towards the growth of the company,” Batta commented.

