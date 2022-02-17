  • MORE MARKET STATS

ATechnos Group names Sunil Batta as chief business officer for international businesses

In his new role, Batta will be responsible for creating new business opportunities overseas and continuing strong relationships

Written by BrandWagon Online
Batta comes with over two decades of experience

ATechnos Group on Thursday announced it has appointed Sunil Batta as chief business officer for international businesses. In his new role, Batta will be responsible for creating new business opportunities overseas and continuing strong relationships with existing international clients. “Batta will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assisting ATechnos with its next growth phase as the company seeks to expand into international markets. His expertise will help in opening a new chapter in the international market and build trust among the clients,” Apurv Modi, managing director, ATechnos Group, said.

Batta comes with over two decades of experience in product designing and promotion, VAS product management, marketing, new product promotions and business development. He held leadership positions at various telecom giants such as Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications Ltd and Globacom Nigeria.

At ATechnos Group, his core responsibilities will be creating expansion opportunities, bringing in new business from respective verticals, increasing product base and penetration in the existing accounts, executing strategic assignments on revenue maximisation, cost efficiency and product innovations, leading enhanced engagement with customers for multiple services and product sales, the company said.

“This is exciting as well as a challenging role and it pushes me to put in all my expertise to achieve new milestones. I am honoured to be a part of a highly talented team, and I hope that my contribution will help towards the growth of the company,” Batta commented.

Read Also: Himalaya MEN launches new campaign addressing pimple concern among boys

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.