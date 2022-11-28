ATechnos Group names Sumit Damani as GoGames’ global business head

ATechnos Group has appointed Sumit Damani as the global business head of GoGames, one of its subsidiary brands.

According to the company, Damani’s primary responsibility will be to nurture and grow the GoGames business from a vertical to a separate unit altogether, devise new product strategies, and find new areas of growth to build GoGames from strength to strength. He will also be spearheading new business opportunities, while also continuing to nurture strong relationships with the group’s existing domestic and international clients, it claimed further.

Brands today are increasingly integrating gamification into their websites, apps, and social media pages to drive customer engagement, Sunil Batta, group chief business officer, ATechnos Group, said. “When we recently witnessed a manifold increase in traction and revenue for GoGames, we knew it was time for an expert to lead this vertical and take it to its full potential. We

feel Sumit is the apt leader who can lead GoGames to the next level and beyond,” he added.

Damani, who has worked with OnMobile and Idea Cellular in the past, comes with 20 years of experience in growing existing businesses and building new ones. The company claims that his strengths lie in business management, business development, client relationship management,

strategic partnerships, product, and project management.

As traditional marketing and engagement techniques get called out by consumers, GoGames has a genuine shot at becoming a market leader in the consumer engagement and loyalty space, Damani, said. “With the group’s focus on this vertical and the investment outlay that we have finalised for GoGames, our business playbook will revolve around enabling large enterprises and funded startups in their customer acquisition and retention journeys. Maximising adoption, revenue and profitability will remain my core goals in the near term,” he highlighted.

