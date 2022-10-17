ASUS rolls out its ‘Incredible comes from within’ campaign 

ASUS India has launched its latest campaign ‘Incredible comes from within’ to celebrate its OLED laptop range in India. As per the company, the campaign has been showcased on Hotstar and Start Sports, as well as on its social media platforms. As a part of the television commercial (TVC) campaign, ASUS claims to emphasise the fact that every product by the brand is an outcome of endless drive and determination.

ASUS is driven by innovation that resonates with the changing needs of content creators, Paramjeet Singh, head of marketing, ASUS India, said. “Through this TVC campaign, we want to establish the brand as the enabler of delivering a great experience to our consumers. As the brand promise, we’re always in search of incredible ideas and experiences, and we aspire to deliver the incredible in everything we do,” he added.

For the campaign, the company has released three series of short videos. The product range showcased in the TVC captures two offerings from the latest Creator Series – Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and the brand’s awaited launch lined up for the year, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Also Read: vivo launches its latest Diwali campaign, ‘TogetherWithJoy’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook