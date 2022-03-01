ASUS India launches a new brand campaign #WhoWatchesTV

The campaign is based on a social experiment and captures consumers’ emotions when their TV time is interrupted

ASUS India has rolled out a new brand campaign #WhoWatchesTV based on a social experiment, which narrates the emotional bond every Indian household has with television. The new campaign captures consumers’ emotions when their TV time is interrupted, emphasising the importance of redefining their TV space by offering a more portable way of watching TV, from any part of the globe. #WhoWatchesTV will be live across ASUS’ digital as well as social media channels.

The campaign captures how ASUS’ latest innovation redefines consumers’ TV space by providing them the flexibility to watch content from wherever they are, and they don’t need to be stationed in one place to watch their favorite show. The campaign aims at untangling people with their traditional TV screens yet not breaking their bond with TV by allowing them to consume content more seamlessly.

“TV has always been the core source of entertainment for all of us. We at ASUS believe in constantly revamping consumers’ experience through our innovation and allowing consumers to do what they love more innovatively. Our latest campaign #WhoWatchesTV celebrates the emotional relationship we hold with our television, it’s more of a companion and we want it to resonate with all age groups. Through this campaign, we urge everyone to reconnect with their inner child who would never compromise on their screen time by continuing to watch the favorite show on #YourOLEDTV,” Arnold Su, business head, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, ASUS India, said.

In association with content creators, Funcho, Anam Darbar, Abhishek Nigam, and Arifsha Khan, ASUS’ new campaign invites people to interrupt their family’s TV time to capture their reactions.

“I have grown up watching my entire family fight for watching TV, I think that almost everyone as a child has experienced this in their homes too. Be it siblings or even parents, everyone has fought with each other. It’s a bittersweet memory I will always cherish and with this collaboration, I was able to go down the memory lane and revisit those memories with my mom,” Darbar stated.

