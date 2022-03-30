ASUS collaborates with Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh for its #PlayLikeAPro campaign

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched its #PlayLikeAPro campaign with two players from the Indian hockey team, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. Released before the ROG launch of Strix Scar, the campaign celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship honed by both the sports and Esports athletes.

As part of the association, brand ambassadors of ASUS engaged in a friendly match with the Indian hockey players to experiment different games on the ROG Strix Scar 17. According to the company, the campaign aims to help the players feel like a pro similar to their experience on the field.

“Every step is aimed towards uplifting the infrastructure of the Esports industry in India. The #PlayLikeAPro campaign is a step in this direction where we encourage the athletes to come together and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, highlighting how both conventional and unconventional forms of sports hone the same potential, zeal, and training to build the pool of upcoming talents,” Arnold Su, business head, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, ASUS India, said.

As per the company, the Indian Esports community has grown in the past few years, offering gameplay as immersive as traditional games, bridging the gap between the experience and opportunity offered by traditional and online gaming. The #PlayLikeAPro campaign highlights the faster adoption of Esports in the community and how it is infusing the spirit of the Indian hockey team in the Indian Esports players.

“A beauty and a beast – that’s how ROG STRIX SCAR series of gaming laptops feel like. It’s stylish, powerful, and helped me realise that playing Esports on this system is as intense as playing competitive hockey,” Mandeep Singh stated.

