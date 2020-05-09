Asus celebrates Mother’s Day with #LikeMotherLikeAsus campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney

Electronics firm Asus has launched a new campaign #LikeMotherLikeAsus to celebrate the consistent productivity of mothers while also handling various tasks simultaneously. Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the campaign highlights how the brand takes its inspiration from mothers around the world and seeks to incorporate their expertise into the offerings of the brand.

“#LikeMotherLikeAsus campaign honors the consistent no holds barred productivity and jack of all trades ability of mothers to adorn multiple hats with utmost proficiency. The electronics giant seeks inspiration from mothers across the globe and yearns to incorporate the amazing maternal prowess in its product offerings,” the company said in a statement.

According to Paramjeet Singh Mehta, head of marketing, SYS Business Group, ASUS India said, being a mother has its moments. Some are heartwarming, others messy, some thrilling, and others just overwhelming. Being a mother is full of these ups and downs, a seamless blend of the perfect and not so perfect moments. “The #LikeMotherLikeAsus campaign is a perfect embodiment of this thought wherein we encourage our consumers to pause and take a moment to appreciate and be grateful towards this truly divine manifestation on earth. We, at ASUS, have been motivated from the qualities of motherhood and have striven to represent them in our dreams and designs, to build a better world combining innovation and inspiration,” he added.

The Mother’s Day campaign has been launched on the social media platforms of the brand. There is no bigger multitasker than our Moms in humankind, Harsh Shah, Senior Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney, Mumbai said. “This Mother’s Day, instead of going conventional with a wish we decided to let people know the biggest inspiration that there is for ASUS Laptops – Mothers,” he added.

