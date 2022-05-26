Astral ropes in Allu Arjun as brand ambassador

Astral Limited has brought on board actor Allu Arjun as their brand ambassador for the pipes and water tank businesses. As per the company, this association will add value to the entire ecosystem of Astral pipes and boost Astral business in the market. The strategic decision of the company is in the direction of its vision of achieving significant revenue streams and contributing considerably to its overall piping business. For Allu Arjun, he is looking forward to associating with a brand which is a household name and well-known for quality, innovations and forward-thinking.

“We aim to reinforce our brand equity and strengthen brand consideration in the southern states of India. The regional connect coupled with an immensely popular star will help us to create strong footholds, increased mind share and market share in these markets,” Kairav Engineer, VP, business development, Astral, said.

Astral Limited is one of the fastest-growing companies in India with their piping business, leading the way in terms of volume and contribution to the company. South India marks a huge market for Astral Limited. Astral in addition to Pipes and building materials is diversified into various other portfolios including adhesives, water tanks, sanitaryware and faucets.

