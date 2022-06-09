Astral Pipes rolls out new campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Astral has rolled out its latest campaign featuring Ranveer Singh. Through the campaign titled ‘Dadho Sutho’ which means very nice in Sidhi, the company aims to showcase the importance of good quality pipes. ”As a responsible brand, we think we have to educate our consumers about investing in superior quality and long-lasting pipes in their dream homes. The campaign starring Ranveer Singh in a never seen before Sindhi character helps deliver the message of investing in a robust foundation and piping infrastructure for domestic use in an engaging manner, further reinforcing Astral as India’s trusted pipes,” Kairav Engineer, VP, business development, Astral Limited, said.

In the campaign, Ranveer Singh is shown playing a Sindhi character. The film is entirely shot in the Sindhi language to create disruption and memorability. As per the company, the ‘Dadho Sutho’ campaign is based on the fact that most people spend lavishly on interiors, like lights and other furnishings while making their dream home. But when it comes to pipes, people often end up choosing inferior pipes because of low awareness and lack of knowledge about good piping. Also, the pipes are concealed behind the wall with a no ‘show off’ value, so ignoring the importance of pipes jeopardizes the entire house.

The campaign will be amplified on various mass media platforms reaching out to millions of households across the country.

