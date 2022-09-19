Astral Pipes launches a new TV campaign featuring Allu Arjun

Astral Pipes has launched a new television campaign featuring south-Indian actor Allu Arjun. As per the company, the campaign has been conceptualised in Telugu language and will be aired in south Indian markets in regional languages.

For Kairav Engineer, Astral Limited, the association with Arjun marks a significant effort to understand and communicate with the southern market of India. “We have been fortunate and cognizant enough of the fact about how crucial are piping systems for every household. India marks as a large ground of varied climate conditions and architectural preferences. However, as an Indian brand, we have always strived to provide specialized solutions with our diverse yet customised offerings to varied geographies of India. This campaign is a structured way of communicating to the audience in the southern market about making the right choices in their journey of creating a perfect home which has the strongest backbone; i.e.; the piping system.”

The television commercial (TVC) aims to stir conversations amongst the viewers about the strength, durability and resistance of Astral Pipes. The campaign aims to focus on creating a strong connect and enhancing the brand’s mindshare among the trade and the end consumers in the south Indian market. According to Yogen Parikh, head, Marcom, a campaign focusing on a specific market has to be conceptualised and designed in a local essence of that particular market to create connect with the people. “When a campaign has to focus on a behaviour change of the consumers, it has to be informative and very functional, especially in the low-involvement category. We decided to have the story which is dramatic with action just like Tollywood movies and also personates with the attributes of the brand which is strong and sustainable. AA for Allu Arjun equals AA for Always Astral,” he highlighted.

The TVC lands an impactful message of how Astral is not only a trusted pipe system, but also is durable, strong and essentially the back-bone of a housing system. For Allu Arjun, with the brand leveling up its presence in the southern India landscape, he believes that brand will receive the same treatment that he got from customers and partners.

Also Read: Aays Analytics forays into APAC region; starts operations in Singapore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook