Aster DM Healthcare appoints Rahul Kadavakolu as group chief officer

Aster DM Healthcare, an integrated healthcare provider in GCC and India, has appointed Rahul Kadavakolu as group chief marketing officer. In his new role, he will be overseeing the group’s brand, marketing, communications, and go to market strategies.

The appointment comes amid the diversification of the company’s business portfolio and its ongoing evolution and foray into different markets.

Kadavakolu, who has over 22 years of experience in strategy, branding, marketing, communication, sports and entertainment projects spanning across industries, was employed at the Rakuten Group prior to his new role.

As per Aster, he was instrumental in inking partnerships with FC Barcelona, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Davis Cup and helped build strong associations with Stephen Curry, Andres Iniesta, Messi’s Cirque Du Soleil show, Shakira’s Eldorado World Tour among others.



“With his appointment as the Group Chief Marketing Officer, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of the evolution of the brand.” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

“Health and Wellness has now become a top priority and center forward in everyone’s life. I’m thrilled to be joining an amazing leadership team and contributing to the organization’s strategic goals and purpose in the society.” said Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare.



He began his career in advertising at Hakuhodo Percept, managing a portfolio of domestic and Japanese brands. He later went on to work for Ogilvy & Mather before transitioning into the IT & Digital Services industry.

