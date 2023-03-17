Aster DM Healthcare appoints Nitish Shetty as India CEO

Aster DM Healthcare, integrated healthcare providers in the GCC and India, has announced the appointment of Dr. Nitish Shetty as chief executive officer of its India business, effective 1st April. According to the company, Shetty will oversee the company’s overall India operations and lead the growth of Aster DM Healthcare in India.

Shetty joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2014, taking charge as the CEO of Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru and then rose to become the regional director of Aster Hospitals in Karnataka and Maharashtra, alongside assuming responsibility as a director for Aster Labs. As per the company, his promotion to the role of CEO of Aster DM Healthcare India is in alignment with the group’s strategy to further strengthen Aster DM Healthcare’s presence in the country.

Before joining Aster, Shetty has worked across healthcare companies in India including BGS Global and Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Dr. Nitish has a proven track record of success and has been instrumental in growing our Karnataka operations to become a leading provider in the state. We are confident that in his new role, Dr. Nitish will take Aster to newer heights.”

For more than 23 years, Shetty has specialized in strategic planning and management. Over last 8 years he has played a significant part in the commissioning and establishment of numerous projects including Aster CMI Hospital, Aster RV Hospital, Aster Whitefield Hospital and Aster clinics at Bangalore. He has also taken charge of Aster Labs, recently.

