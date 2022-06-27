ASK Group unveils its new corporate identity

Asset and wealth management company ASK Group (ASK), has unveiled its new corporate identity. As per the company, ASK is embarking on a rebranding to align its brand identity with its strategic vision. The new brand identity centers on ‘What Matters Most’ for all of ASK’s stakeholders, the company added. ASK worked with Landor & Fitch, a global brand transformation company, to refresh its brand.

“Our new corporate identity embodies our culture, our philosophy, and our growth ambitions. Our brand is an important enabler towards achieving the ASK2.0 vision, as we scale newer heights with our expansion to new geographies, domestic as well as international, and new channels. Brand will also play an increasing role in delivering differentiated experiences to our discerning clientele,” Sunil Rohokale, managing director and chief executive officer, ASK Group, said.

ASK Property Investment Advisors (ASK PIA) will now be branded as ASK Property Fund and ASK Wealth Advisors will be branded as ASK Private Wealth. The brand update will not alter any entity’s registered name and its legal identity with the registrar of companies or any other regulatory authority, the company said in an official statement.

“We are building our brand as a platform for action with the core idea of ‘What matters most.’ This is rooted in our attributes that are most valued by our clients, partners, and employees – our ability to cut through the noise, distil and meaningfully focus on what is truly important. We see the brand becoming a clarifying lens which will inform our choices. We are also rebranding our businesses with a stronger alignment to the client segments,” Shanu Singh, chief marketing officer, ASK Group, stated.

ASK is a name in the asset and wealth management business and is represented in India through its three key businesses, Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds – ASK Investment Managers Ltd.; Real Estate Private Equity – ASK Property Fund; and Wealth Advisory and Multi-Family Office Service – ASK Private Wealth.

Read Also: Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook