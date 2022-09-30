ASICS releases #ChooseToMove campaign featuring Tiger Shroff

Japanese sports performance brand ASICS has unveiled its new brand campaign #ChooseToMove, featuring actor Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador. The campaign aims to inspire people to become active and move regardless of who they are. According to the company, the campaign builds on the brand’s philosophy of achieving ‘Sound Mind In A Sound Body.’

Through the ‘ChooseToMove’ campaign, we want to empower each individual to start making the right choices that push their boundaries and encourage personal growth, Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and south Asia, said. “We aim to continue to build a stronger sporting culture and promote the positive, uplifting power of sports through our product offerings and messaging,” he added.

The company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka and designs and manufactures running shoes, athletic footwear, and accessories. According to the company, there are 72 ASICS stores across India.

