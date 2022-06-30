ASICS India signs up Prasidh Krishna

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, welcomed cricketer, Prasidh Krishna into the ASICS family. He is admired by the younger generation across the country for his dedication, and pursuance, resonating with the ASICS brand philosophy of ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, the company said.

“We at ASICS India are delighted to announce our association with International Indian Cricketer and the very talented fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. His unparalleled energy and exciting potential mesh well with our mission to showcase the power of sport through the transformation of not just the body but also the mind. Through this collaboration, we endeavor to build a stronger sporting spirit and ambition with young and emerging athletes,” Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia said.

“I admire the brand’s vision, philosophy, and legacy that the brand has built in the sport of cricket. Together, I hope that we can create a meaningful impact in the minds and lives of aspiring athletes,” Krishna stated.

ASICS has been working with young and emerging athletes across different sports. ASICS India’s partnership with Prasidh Krishna will further reinforce the company’s dedication, and promote awareness about the transformational power of sport and the uplifting impact it has on the body and mind, the company said in an official statement.

