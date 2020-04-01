Asian Paints revives ‘Har Ghar Kucch Kehta Hai’ campaign to raise awareness

The film has been launched across the digital media platforms of the brand

Spending more time with families, playing board games, and reminiscing about the good old times together. The last few days have been all sorts of nostalgic for every household! It’s not only people but brands too who are diving into the sea of nostalgia. Asian Paints has been the recent brand to come up with a digital film which brings back the popular ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ campaign to create awareness about the importance of staying home through its messaging #StayHomeStaySafe. “The ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ campaign was an extremely popular and loved campaign in the past. Even today it has a very high recall value,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film showcases different stories of Indian homes during the ongoing lockdown in the country narrated through the voice of ad-man Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer, worldwide and executive chairman, Ogilvy India. Furthermore, the film aims to inspire people by showcasing positive stories of households who are looking at the same issue differently. “In order to inspire and help consumers, we have incorporated the feedback received from different consumers to stitch a story around how people are taking this time to discover, connect, and learn while staying at home,” Nayak told BrandWagon Online.

The film has been launched across the digital media platforms of the brand as well as YouTube. “As the inspirational stories were largely drawn through people coming to us through social media platforms from different parts of the world, we wanted to inspire the connected consumers with the digital medium,” Nayak added. According to him, the internet continues to be a leading provider of stories of hope and inspiration in the current scenario and the platform will further enable the brand to encourage the community at large.

