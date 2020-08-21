Asian Paints releases new campaign highlighting the Tractor Shyne and Ace Shyne range

The TVC shows a story about how a shiny, long lasting paint that looks expensive need not necessarily be so

Asian Paints has rolled out a new television commercial for their range of Tractor Emulsion Shyne for interior walls and Ace Shyne for exterior walls. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film highlights how a shiny, long lasting paint that looks expensive may not necessarily be so.

The campaign features the story of a child in a small town; Chintu and his friends who visit him at his house. Set against the backdrop of his shining walls which is painted with Tractor Emulsion Shyne and Ace Shyne Emulsion, his friends are truly impressed by what they assume to be Chintu’s lavish lifestyle only to find out later, much to their amusement, that this is not the case.

The role of painting in a consumers life has just not been limited to maintenance and upkeep, but is also an expression of prosperity and happiness, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said. “And, when this gets an external gratification, it just becomes perfect. Through this light-hearted ad campaign we show how the kid uses the luxurious sheen on the home walls to his advantage to impress his peers,” he added further on the campaign.

According to Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Mumbai, the campaign is based on a very simple idea – “Shyne jo dikhe mehengi”. “The film blends in the interior + exterior walls in a simple narrative that shows a young kid showing off in front of his friends with his walls beautifully painted with Ace and TE Shyne,” he stated.

Founded in 1942, Asian Paints is Asia’s fourth largest paint company, claiming a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries.

Read Also: Publicis India highlights ‘Mileage’ and ‘Power’ in its latest ad campaign for Škoda Rapid TSI

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook