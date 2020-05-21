Asian Paints reassures painters and their families of safe painting in new ad film

The digital campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand

At a time of rising concerns around safety and well-being of people within the country, Asian Paints along with Ogilvy has launched a new digital campaign reassuring painters and their families of safe painting service as they resume their work while following the guidelines of social distancing.

The campaign features a two-part series of digital films featuring the life of a painter and his family discussing their concerns as the painter community is prepared to head back to work. The film also highlights the steps undertaken by the brand to maintain the well-being of their painters such as maintaining the hygiene and sanitisation of the staff, the residents as well as the site where the work is being carried out to reassure their families of the safety of the people involved.

According to Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, the current threat of infection is a serious cause of concern for our painters, their families and our consumers, hence we devised the Safe Painting Service to safeguard their needs. “This digital campaign echoes our priority and apprises them of the provision and safety–standards we are putting into place to ensure their well-being and safety; all this while ensuring great looking homes,” he added.

The digital campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand. “We wanted to assure people of the steps we have taken to ensure that the painting process is totally safe. We started by assuring the most important person about the safe painting services – the painter’s family,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India stated.

