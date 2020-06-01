Asian Paints campaign ‘The Nosy Neighbours’ assures people of safe painting services

The campaign has been launched on television as well as the digital platforms of the brand

With companies resuming their operations in phases, Asian Paints along with Ogilvy India launched a new campaign ‘The Nosy Neighbours’ to highlight the brand’s safe painting service. The television commercial (TVC) which has also been launched across the digital media platforms of the brand addresses the concerns of the consumers regarding safety stating that the painting services are safe amid these times.

The campaign features neighbours who are secretly looking into another house taking a guess on what is happening inside as a few painters come equipped with safety gadgets like coveralls, masks, gloves, safety goggles, sanitisers etc. While they stand confused, they receive a call from their neighbours only to find out that the house is undergoing painting at the time.

According to Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, in line with being a responsible and caring Brand, we are looking at strengthening the Asian paints Service Brand. “We are proactively looking at providing assurance to our customers by supplementing the Asian Paints Painting service with Safety and Hygiene protocol. The Asian Paints Safe Painting campaign brings alive the commitment of the brand to offer not only a very safe painting environment but also a hassle free, faster and professional painting experience. The customers can now experience joy and happiness, reimagine their beautiful home without any risk, and with complete peace of mind,” he added.

For Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, this campaign builds on the insight, how we are always curious to know what’s happening in our neighbour’s home. “Building on this, it tells a funny story to reassure not just the home owner but his nosy neighbour too about our safe painting services,” he stated further.

