Asian Paints brings back ‘Har Ghar Chup Chaap Se Kehta Hai’ promoting its #StayHomeStaySafe series

The campaign voiced by Piyush Pandey promotes the importance of staying safe amid the lockdown

As the country continues to stay indoors during the lockdown, Asian Paints, along with Ogilvy, has yet again come up with the extension of its existing campaign ‘Har Ghar Chup Chaap Se Kehta Hai’ launched earlier this month to continue promoting the message of #StayHomeStaySafe.

The campaign showcases individuals and families taking care of their homes in the current quarantine period as they together contribute towards different household chores. According to Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, the second video is a very different take on the emotions associated with Homes, wherein the Home personification and its relationship with the people who live there comes to light in a very beautiful, interconnected way. “The whole camaraderie between the home and the members, bring the joy in reliving those real moments which strongly define the emotional connect. Relationships rekindle the fun routines and some lively activities, combined with daily chores, bringing the social message of Stay Home Stay Safe alive,” he elaborated.

Moreover, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India states, by staying at home we found a new corner in our home which has become our favourite spot and we found places to clean that we never did before. “We found new love for our homes and we decided to capture this love in our ad film,” he added.

Asian Paints launched the digital film bringing back its popular ‘Har Ghar Kucch Kehta Hai’ campaign to create awareness about the importance of staying home through its messaging #StayHomeStaySafe earlier this month. The recreated version of the popular commercial aims to inspire people by showcasing positive stories of households who are looking at the same issue differently.

