Ashwini Parolkar elevated as the COO of Blacksof

Blacksof has elevated Ashwini Parolkar as their first chief operating officer (COO). Parolkar, who was already a part of the company and was heading the strategy and execution, will now spearhead the business and growth initiatives with a key focus on expansion and churning internationally competitive work. In her new role as COO, she will complement and support the CEO, Aditya Nagar, by following a divide and conquer strategy at work to hack substantial growth in a shorter period.

“I’m looking forward to taking up this role and starting work towards spearheading the company in its new phase of growth. The only trajectory now is up and above and I look forward to growing Blacksof leaps and bounds in the time to come,” Ashwini Parolkar, COO, Blacksof, said.

As per the company, Parolkar will be a critical part of the team and will be responsible for shaping how Blacksof grows and creates its imprint in this creative industry. The company aims to exponentially grow its operations in India in phase one and slowly move into international markets for scaling globally.

For Aditya Nagar, CEO, Blacksof, growing a branding and marketing organisation requires an exceptional team and an even better leader. “Parolkar possesses all the qualities of that leader. She has time and again leveraged her expertise to establish, activate, and launch new departments and verticals at Blacksof along with single-handedly managing operations. Now, Blacksof will be two leaders strong and I’m sure her stepping up for this role will be the start of a new era for our company.

Blacksof was started by Aditya in 2018. Currently, the agency has over 55 team members. Over time, the company claims to have grown exponentially into a medium-sized company and is actively involved in bringing new business from a suite of national and international companies.

