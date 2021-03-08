Ashish Singh joins Carat India as vice president planning

Prior to this, Singh was with Mindshare India where he held the position of partner – digital

Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of dentsu international, has appointed Ashish Singh as vice president – planning. In his new role, Singh will report to Anita Kotwani, chief executive officer, Carat India and will lead the agency’s digital mandate for North and East. He will focus on developing and leading client relationships for Carat in addition to helping the agency deliver enhanced digital solutions to clients.

“Singh will add immense value as part of my core team and help shape the Carat Digital offering. He comes in with the mandate to drive the larger North and East offices for Carat India and help drive value for our key global clients like Microsoft, Mastercard, Phillips and local clients like Havells, DS group among others. With his domain expertise across the changing digital eco-system, I am confident that our clients will see the best of data, creative and technology amalgamation under his leadership to help drive their business outcomes,” Kotwani said.

Prior to this, Singh was with Mindshare India where he held the position of partner – digital. During his seven-year-stint with Mindshare, Singh was responsible for driving revenue growth for the network agency. He has been instrumental in leading several client relationships at Mindshare and has actively lead pitches for businesses like HUL, Disney+ (Star & Hotstar) and General Mills. He has also worked on brands such as Godrej Consumer Products, Facebook apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram), Ferrero, Castrol and Sanofi. Armed with more than 15 years of experience, Singh has liaised with numerous clients across multiple categories to build the roadmap to digital strategies.

“With continuous changes in the media ecosystem, digital is the battleground for all types of businesses where consumers are accustomed to connectedness. Carat is known for its integrated communication planning backed by some of the cutting-edge analytical tools in the industry. I look forward to contributing my experience to create a meaningful connection for brands in the digital ecosystem for business outcomes,” Singh added.

