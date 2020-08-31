Mishra will play a vital role in building a stronger consumer brand, creating brand campaigns, and building brand awareness and preposition

Digital general insurance provider Acko General Insurance has appointed Ashish Mishra as the executive vice president – marketing of the company. Mishra will play a vital role in building a stronger consumer brand, creating brand campaigns, and building brand awareness and preposition.

With over 17 years of experience, Mishra, in his previous stint, worked for 13 years with HSBC across their India, Dubai and London offices working across brand, planning and product marketing verticals. He holds an engineering degree in computer science and a PGDCA from MICA, Ahmedabad.

A highly seasoned global executive, Ashish has a wide array of experience and knowledge in strategy building and the field of marketing, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team, Varun Dua, founder and CEO, Acko General Insurance said. “Ashish’s appointment speaks to Acko’s ability to attract global industry talent and further bolsters our expertise to build a strong marketing function within Acko,” he added further.

According to Ashish Mishra, executive vice president – Marketing, Acko, the company is at the forefront of accelerating the next wave of insurance penetration in India with the help of advanced technology, new inventions, and a fresh approach toward insurance. “This delivers real tangible value to customers across India both in terms of cost saving and better customer experience. We have a massive opportunity to drive growth and in the process build a strong, recognizable and a beloved home grown brand,” he stated.

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, a fin-tech serial entrepreneur, Acko General Insurance is an insurance policy provider with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. The company also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc in partnership with players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Amazon, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and UrbanClap.

