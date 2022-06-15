Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as co-founder and chairman

RD&X Network, the global advertising and marketing transformation startup, has appointed Ashish Bhasin as co-founder and chairman of the company.

“I met Bhasin nine years ago and seven years ago he was the reason I chose Dentsu to sell my digital agency WATConsult. I knew I had found a great leader who would do great things. In four years post that acquisition WATConsult grew six times and so did Dentsu. It’s my privilege and honour today that Ashish has chosen my advertising and marketing transformation startup RD&X Network and we share the same vision of building the platform driven future of advertising and marketing. We recently launched ReBid – the world’s first unified marketing and advertising AI automation platform under the RD&X Network banner and we are committed to building the future of advertising and marketing industry,” Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, RD&X Network said in a LinkedIn post.

The development comes after Bhasin retired from ad and media agency network Dentsu, as its CEO for APAC region and chairman India, after serving the agency for 13 years. He has over 34 years of industry experience.

Founded in June 2020 by digital advertising serial entrepreneur Rajiv Dingra, RD&X Network offers MarTech and AdTech platform-driven solutions to power the future of media, data, creative and business transformation. RD&X Network aims to help brands and businesses become real-time, disruptive, and thereby achieve exponential growth.

