Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC and chairman India, to retire after 13 years with the agency

Updated: November 12, 2021 4:00 PM

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC and chairman India, is retiring from the agency on Friday after a long stint of 13 years. Dentsu international has confirmed the development to BrandWagon Online in an email statement. As per the statement, Bhasin was seeking an early retirement from dentsu. The agency has not announced his replacement yet. “We will announce a successor in due course,” Dentsu international said.

During the transition period, Simon Jones, CFO APAC and Belli Mathanda, COO APAC will work alongside Wendy Clark, global CEO. Clark will have a greater focus on the region during this time supported by the APAC Executive team.

“This strong team is well placed to continue the positive transformation underway in the region as we simplify how we operate and bring together our leading capabilities in service of our clients in creative, media and CXM to realise our global ambition to be the most integrated agency network in the world,” the statement added.

Former dentsu India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar also stepped down from his position in August 2021. At the time of Bhadkamkar’s departure, the agency said Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients would assume interim, day-to-day leadership of dentsu India.

Bhasin joined the agency in 2008 as chairman and CEO South Asia, Dentsu. He also worked with Initiative Media and Lintas India in the early part of his career. After Bhasin’s retirement, Huijboom will continue his interim, day-to-day leadership of the business with the India leadership team. However, the agency is in the final stages of its search and appointment of a new CEO in India, it said in the email statement.

