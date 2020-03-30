Ashiana Housing pays tribute to doctors and nurses with its new logo

The company has altered its logo for the next 21 days amid coronavirus lockdown

Ashiana Housing Limited has altered its logo to pay a tribute to medical fraternity who are treating the COVID-19 affected patients. The logo which aims to highlight the company’s solidarity through its messaging ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ has been altered for the next 21 days.

In its new logo, the company showcases a person in scrubs to represent the medical fraternity, holding the nation protectively indicating how the fraternity is acting as a safeguard in crucial times. Through this, it is urging the public to support the efforts of the medical fraternity by maintaining social distance.

While the world is reeling under the COVID-19 attack, the doctors and nurses at the frontline are leaving no stone unturned to ensure all of us are triumphant against this battle with the deadly virus, Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing Ltd. said. “We also express our gratitude to the families of the medical fraternity and all the frontline workers, in our case our maintenance staff, who support them through this challenging phase. Since we cannot encapsulate our appreciation and gratefulness in words, the company decided to alter the brand’s logo for the next 21 days as a tribute to the medical fraternity,” he added.

Founded in 1979, Ashiana Housing Ltd. (AHL) is an Indian real estate development company with its head office in New Delhi, India. The company is a mid-income housing developer with primary focus on kid centric homes, senior living, care homes and also comfort homes. As a real estate company, Ashiana has been there for over 40 years with presence in 10 locations, and over 55+ projects across India.

