ASCI rolls out Endorser Due Diligence service to help endorsers avoid making misleading claims in advertisements

Endorser Due Diligence service will provide guidance from specialists from over 20 disciplines

ASCI has launched the Endorser Due Diligence service with an aim to help endorsers follow the ASCI code and abide by the rules laid down in the Consumer Protection Act (2019), which places an obligation on them, to undertake due diligence for advertisements they appear in. Endorser Due Diligence is a paid advisory and will offer ASCI’s expertise in advertising assessment, including technical claims that are part of the advertisement.

For this, ASCI has established a panel of experts, from over 20 disciplines, ranging from advertising regulation and legal, ayurveda, microbiology, electronics, market research, nutrition, dentistry, product formulations, financial services, and so on. The panel will assess the representations, statements, and claims in the advertisement from a consumer and technical perspective, examine the evidence in support of the claim where necessary, and thereby help the endorser conduct their due diligence. The advertisements can be sent to ASCI at any stage, including pre-production. This ensures that the endorser can do their independent due diligence before the advertisement is produced.

Endorsers, particularly celebrities have a huge fan following and they enjoy the trust of millions of consumers, Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, said. “There is a direct moral and now, legal responsibility that endorsers bear to ensure that they do not make representations in ads that could be considered misleading. ASCI has always required celebrities to be mindful of what they endorse in advertisements, and now the law too, requires them to do due diligence in this regard,” he added.

To give perspective, The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for the imposition of fines or even prohibiting the endorser of a false or misleading advertisement from making an endorsement of any product or service for a period, which may extend to one year. Interestingly, the Act also provides for a waiver of such penalties or suspension if the endorsers have exercised due diligence to verify the claims made in any advertisement endorsed by them.

According to Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI, endorsers may not always be experts when it comes to the products they push and the claims they make. “The law makes endorsers liable for the advertisements they appear in, hence Endorser Due Diligence becomes a critical need. ASCI’s service that is speedy, confidential, and based on the assessment of a multi-disciplinary panel can help endorsers do their due diligence in a timely and comprehensive manner, ensuring that consumers are not misled and that the endorser too, fulfills their legal obligations,” she highlighted.

Similar to the Advertising Advice service offered by ASCI, Endorser Due Diligence will be confidential and non-binding and will be issued in the name of the endorser.

Read Also: Mother Dairy launches its new digital campaign #LayerItWithLove

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook