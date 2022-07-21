ASCI releases sector report card of top six violative categories

48% of the ads that Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) processed were published digitally, 29% of the complaints that were filed concerned influencers, and the top six violative categories showed the emergence of sectors like gaming and cryptocurrency, as per the The Annual Complaints Report FY 21-22, which the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) published earlier this month. The top six violative categories were education, healthcare, personal care, virtual digital assets, gaming, and food and beverage. The report delves into the specifics of the advertisements examined, the types of complaints, the results of the ads processed, and the involvement of influencers and celebrities in each sector.

Within personal care, the Advertising Standards Council of India recorded a 261% rise to 531 ads which were looked at by the council. Of this, 91% of ads required modification, five percent were dismissed while the remaining four percent were nullified. Nearly 88% of the ads flagged appeared on the digital platform with six percent appearing on TV and four percent on print. Interestingly, only four ads featuring celebrities were found to be misleading while 371 ads consisted of influencer disclosure violations. For ASCI, most of the violations were pertaining to product performance. “Owing to the ongoing pandemic we saw a number of protection and prevention claims particularly claiming protection from germs like viruses and bacteria. Besides these there were comparative claims, Ingredient performance led claims, natural and organic product claims, leadership claims, consumer trust and recommendation by experts claims,” the report stated.

As for the food and beverage (F&B) category, ASCI saw a 31% rise to 373 ads which were looked at by the council. Of this, 84% of ads required modification, 14% were dismissed while the remaining two percent were nullified. Digital medium accounted for 73% of the ads flagged with 16% appearing on print and seven percent on TV. Almost every product sub-category under F&B had immunity boosting claims along with ingredient benefit and product performance claims, ASCi stated in the report. “Comparative claims, leadership claims, health and disease risk reduction claims were also common. Like many other categories there was an increase in claims pertaining to protection from and prevention of various diseases caused by viruses and bacteria. Other claims included awards and rankings, natural source/organic foods, consumer trust and quality claims,” the council highlighted.

Education category recorded a 23% rise to 1728 ads which were looked at by the council, 99% of which required modification. Of this, 90% of the ads flagged appeared on print with 8.8% appearing on digital and a mere 1.2% on TV. Most of the violations under the education sector were pertaining to leadership, awards and rankings and job guarantee claims, the report stated. “Comparative superlative claims like highest success, lowest fees, among others. and performance outcome claims like best results, success assured were also common. In addition to these, there were a significant number of Money Back Guarantee claims usually clubbed with result oriented/outcome related claims,” ASCI highlighted.

Within the gaming category, the Advertising Standards Council of India recorded a 472% rise to 383 ads which were looked at by the council. Of this, 99% of the ads flagged appeared on the digital platform with TV and print accounting for one percent, each. Similarly, 394 ads of virtual digital asset (VDA) were looked into by the council with 98% of ads appearing on digital. “Most advertisements looked into under this sector were influencer disclosure cases where influencers were talking about how to navigate the VDA platforms, or sharing information about the category and how the platform is easy to operate. From some of the ads that made misleading claims, leadership and consumer trust claims were most common. Guaranteed earnings, performance comparisons with other mode of investments like Gold and stock investment followed. The other commonly found claims revolved around promoting the category through referral program claims like refer a friend and win,” the report claimed.

The healthcare category, on the other hand, posted a 20% decrease to 775 ads which were looked at by the council. Of this, 75% of ads flagged were from digital medium with 21% of ads accounting for digital. Most claims in the healthcare category revolved around leadership, awards and rankings and comparative claims specifically under Clinics and Hospitals, the report highlighted. “Treatment assurance claims were also fairly common. For drugs and medicinal products claims of cure – prevention – protection were the most common. Health condition reversal and product performance claims were among the other violations noted. There has been a rise in the occurrence of natural ingredient/procedure led treatment/cure claims,” the report said.

Read Also: D2C brand Plum unveils ad film with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook